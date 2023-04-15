The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Receives $279.58 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation, seventeen have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $279.46.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EL. Cowen began coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $278.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Societe Generale raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $294.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $2,473,239.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,864.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $2,473,239.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,864.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 6,831 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,912,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,931 shares in the company, valued at $33,300,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,511 shares of company stock valued at $8,943,120. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $858,070,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth $491,589,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,065,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,495 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,009,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,553 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,026,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,837,000 after purchasing an additional 864,628 shares during the period. 55.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EL stock opened at $254.01 on Monday. Estée Lauder Companies has a one year low of $186.47 and a one year high of $285.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $246.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.83. The firm has a market cap of $90.74 billion, a PE ratio of 61.80, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.02.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Estée Lauder Companies will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.23%.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

