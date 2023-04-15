Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) Receives $1.47 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.47.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut Shift Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

Get Shift Technologies alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shift Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Shift Technologies by 146.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,437,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 854,079 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Shift Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $144,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Shift Technologies by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,545,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,001,000 after purchasing an additional 147,706 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Shift Technologies by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,992,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,582,000 after purchasing an additional 347,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Shift Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.68% of the company’s stock.

Shift Technologies Price Performance

About Shift Technologies

Shift Technologies stock opened at $1.31 on Monday. Shift Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.06 and a 1-year high of $18.70. The stock has a market cap of $22.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.52.

(Get Rating)

Shift Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an ecommerce platform for buying and selling used cars. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as at-home car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shift Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.