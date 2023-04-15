Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $88.43.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of SEA from $68.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of SEA from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of SEA from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of SEA from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Get SEA alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SEA

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 107.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 580 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SEA in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SEA by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 812 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in SEA by 174.6% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 681 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in SEA by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEA Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE SE opened at $83.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.58 billion, a PE ratio of -27.75 and a beta of 1.71. SEA has a 1 year low of $40.67 and a 1 year high of $108.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.33 and its 200 day moving average is $62.33.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $1.47. SEA had a negative net margin of 13.28% and a negative return on equity of 26.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that SEA will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

SEA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.