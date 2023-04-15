Analysts Set MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Price Target at $113.18

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $113.18.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum cut MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 27th. Cowen dropped their target price on MasTec from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on MasTec from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on MasTec from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on MasTec from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

Shares of NYSE:MTZ opened at $88.39 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.06. MasTec has a twelve month low of $62.36 and a twelve month high of $103.50. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.45 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 0.34%. Research analysts predict that MasTec will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in MasTec by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in MasTec by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

