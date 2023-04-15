Brokerages Set Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Target Price at C$14.83

Shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$14.86.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WCP. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays set a C$14.00 price target on shares of Whitecap Resources and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st.

Whitecap Resources Stock Performance

TSE WCP opened at C$11.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.10, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$10.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.41. Whitecap Resources has a 52-week low of C$7.70 and a 52-week high of C$12.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.07, a P/E/G ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.91.

Whitecap Resources Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0483 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. This is an increase from Whitecap Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Whitecap Resources’s payout ratio is 21.40%.

In other Whitecap Resources news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$10.14 per share, with a total value of C$101,400.00. Insiders acquired a total of 17,660 shares of company stock valued at $178,651 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 14, 2022, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 701,829 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

