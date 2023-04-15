Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $173.27.

Several research analysts recently commented on WM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $185.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,969,135. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Waste Management news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total transaction of $120,888.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,283.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,317 shares in the company, valued at $9,969,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,961 shares of company stock valued at $4,796,057. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waste Management

Waste Management Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 110,208.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,778,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $749,659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774,218 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $658,370,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Waste Management by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,370,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,156,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,449 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,984,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,925,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 194.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,217,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $192,988,000 after acquiring an additional 804,708 shares during the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WM stock opened at $165.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $67.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Waste Management has a 12 month low of $138.89 and a 12 month high of $175.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $155.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.73.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.95%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Articles

