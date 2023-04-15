Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Trims Western Union (NYSE:WU) Target Price to $12.00

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WU. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Western Union in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Western Union from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Western Union from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Western Union from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Union presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.97.

Western Union Trading Down 0.9 %

Western Union stock opened at $11.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.09 and a 200 day moving average of $13.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.85. Western Union has a 12-month low of $10.07 and a 12-month high of $19.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48.

Western Union Dividend Announcement

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 151.54% and a net margin of 20.35%. The company’s revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Western Union will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.48%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.17%.

Institutional Trading of Western Union

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Union by 460.8% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Western Union by 89.4% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,941 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Union by 7,000.0% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Western Union in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Union by 157.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. 97.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

