Comparing Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) & Hillstream BioPharma (NASDAQ:HILS)

Hillstream BioPharma (NASDAQ:HILS – Get Rating) and Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Hillstream BioPharma has a beta of 3.41, meaning that its share price is 241% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Travere Therapeutics has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.8% of Hillstream BioPharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.1% of Hillstream BioPharma shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Travere Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hillstream BioPharma N/A N/A -$8.47 million N/A N/A Travere Therapeutics $212.02 million 6.21 -$278.48 million ($4.37) -4.65

This table compares Hillstream BioPharma and Travere Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Hillstream BioPharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Travere Therapeutics.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Hillstream BioPharma and Travere Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hillstream BioPharma 0 0 1 0 3.00 Travere Therapeutics 1 1 8 0 2.70

Travere Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $33.18, suggesting a potential upside of 63.30%. Given Travere Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Travere Therapeutics is more favorable than Hillstream BioPharma.

Profitability

This table compares Hillstream BioPharma and Travere Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hillstream BioPharma N/A -105.78% -95.03% Travere Therapeutics -131.35% -219.11% -37.05%

Summary

Hillstream BioPharma beats Travere Therapeutics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hillstream BioPharma

Hillstream BioPharma, Inc., a pre-clinical biotechnology company, develops novel therapeutic candidates targeting ferroptosis, an anti-cancer mechanism resulting in iron mediated cell death (IMCD) for the treatment resistant cancers. The company's product candidate is HSB-1216, an IMCD inducer targeting solid tumors. It also develops HSB-888, a dual Quatramer loaded IMCD inducer coupled with its anthracycline analogue for solid tumors; HSB-510, a targeted bifunctional inhibitory compound in Quatramer with single digit nanomolar IC50 against PI3K-delta and HDAC6, which is also known to downregulate; and HSB-114, an immunotherapeutic agent, which uses its Quatramer technology to deliver tumor necrosis factor-alpha gene into cancer cells. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 7, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

