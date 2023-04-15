Financial Survey: Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) vs. Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC)

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT – Get Rating) and Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Lument Finance Trust and Kilroy Realty, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lument Finance Trust 0 1 3 0 2.75 Kilroy Realty 1 8 4 0 2.23

Lument Finance Trust currently has a consensus target price of $2.90, indicating a potential upside of 51.04%. Kilroy Realty has a consensus target price of $48.38, indicating a potential upside of 63.35%. Given Kilroy Realty’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Kilroy Realty is more favorable than Lument Finance Trust.

Risk & Volatility

Dividends

Lument Finance Trust has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kilroy Realty has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Lument Finance Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.5%. Kilroy Realty pays an annual dividend of $2.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.3%. Lument Finance Trust pays out 200.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Kilroy Realty pays out 109.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Kilroy Realty has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Lument Finance Trust and Kilroy Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lument Finance Trust 18.60% 7.35% 1.23% Kilroy Realty 21.20% 4.10% 2.19%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.6% of Lument Finance Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.9% of Kilroy Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Lument Finance Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Kilroy Realty shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lument Finance Trust and Kilroy Realty’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lument Finance Trust $53.02 million 1.89 $9.86 million $0.12 16.00 Kilroy Realty $1.10 billion 3.16 $232.62 million $1.98 14.96

Kilroy Realty has higher revenue and earnings than Lument Finance Trust. Kilroy Realty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lument Finance Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Kilroy Realty beats Lument Finance Trust on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lument Finance Trust

Lument Finance Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment finance company, which engages in investing, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments. It primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage and other CRE-related investments such as preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mezzanine, fixed rate, and construction loans and, other CRE debt instruments. The company was founded on March 28, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corp. operates as a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Greater Seattle. The company was founded by John B. Kilroy, Sr. in 1947 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

