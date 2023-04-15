Generac (NYSE:GNRC) versus Clean Energy Technologies (OTCMKTS:CETY) Financial Survey

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) and Clean Energy Technologies (OTCMKTS:CETY – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Generac and Clean Energy Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Generac alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Generac 8.75% 23.82% 10.54% Clean Energy Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Generac and Clean Energy Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Generac 4 9 13 0 2.35 Clean Energy Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Generac currently has a consensus target price of $194.46, indicating a potential upside of 91.15%. Given Generac’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Generac is more favorable than Clean Energy Technologies.

88.7% of Generac shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Generac shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 71.1% of Clean Energy Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Generac has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clean Energy Technologies has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Generac and Clean Energy Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Generac $4.56 billion 1.38 $399.50 million $5.44 18.70 Clean Energy Technologies $3.00 million 33.34 N/A N/A N/A

Generac has higher revenue and earnings than Clean Energy Technologies.

Summary

Generac beats Clean Energy Technologies on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Generac

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings, Inc. engages in the business of designing and manufacturing energy technology solutions. It operates under the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac business and the acquisitions that are based in the United States and Canada. The International segment focuses on Generac business’ Latin American export operations. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Waukesha, WI.

About Clean Energy Technologies

(Get Rating)

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of renewable and energy efficient products and solutions. The Clean Energy HRS segment includes waste heat recovery, waste to energy, China liquefied natural gas initiatives, and engineering and consulting services. The Cety Europe segment offers services to European countries. The Manufacturing and Engineering segment consists of the electronics manufacturing business. Its solution includes the Clean Cycle system, which captures waste heat from a variety of sources and turns it into electricity that can be used or sold back to the grid. The company was founded by Kambiz Mahdi and Reza Zarif in 1993 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.