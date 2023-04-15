WW International Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:WW)

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 11,205 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 114% compared to the average daily volume of 5,232 call options.

Institutional Trading of WW International

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of WW International by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 87,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 14,748 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WW International by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,162,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after purchasing an additional 34,597 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of WW International by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 29,940 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of WW International by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 22,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 8,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of WW International by 2.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 511,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 12,510 shares in the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WW International Price Performance

NASDAQ:WW opened at $7.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.29. WW International has a one year low of $3.28 and a one year high of $10.81. The company has a market cap of $533.66 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WW International ( NASDAQ:WW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $223.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.01 million. WW International had a negative return on equity of 9.89% and a negative net margin of 24.15%. Equities research analysts expect that WW International will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WW. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of WW International in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of WW International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $3.80 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Craig Hallum downgraded WW International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of WW International from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.80.

WW International Company Profile

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom company-owned operations.

