Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for Spirit Airlines, Inc. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:SAVE)

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Spirit Airlines in a report issued on Wednesday, April 12th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now expects that the company will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.45. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Spirit Airlines’ current full-year earnings is ($1.85) per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Spirit Airlines’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit Airlines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.86.

Spirit Airlines Trading Down 1.1 %

Spirit Airlines stock opened at $17.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.12. Spirit Airlines has a 52 week low of $15.92 and a 52 week high of $26.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 14.01% and a negative net margin of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.64) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spirit Airlines

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 272.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,533,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,868,000 after purchasing an additional 139,223 shares in the last quarter. Chimera Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $590,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,037,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,202,000 after acquiring an additional 322,215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.72% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Airlines Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spirit Airlines, Inc engages in the provision of air transportation services. Its operations are concentrated in markets such as South Florida, the Caribbean, Latin America, and the Northeast and Northern Midwest regions of the United States. The firm offers travel insurance, carry-on and checked baggage, online booking, and other services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.