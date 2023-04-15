Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Expected to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.72 Per Share

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp reduced their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note issued on Monday, April 10th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now expects that the semiconductor manufacturer will post earnings of $1.72 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.84. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Skyworks Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $8.20 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Skyworks Solutions’ FY2023 earnings at $8.31 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.09 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.59. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.90 earnings per share.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Up 1.3 %

SWKS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays upgraded Skyworks Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.58.

SWKS opened at $110.08 on Thursday. Skyworks Solutions has a twelve month low of $76.16 and a twelve month high of $124.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.59. The company has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 33.83%.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 11.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Skyworks Solutions

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $298,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,477,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $360,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,789.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $298,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,477,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skyworks Solutions

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 249.6% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,633 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 9,733 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.8% in the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 16,697 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 7.1% in the first quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 98,108 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,575,000 after buying an additional 6,528 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 171,953 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $20,287,000 after purchasing an additional 64,854 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

