Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COFGet Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Capital One Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $3.45 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.18. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Capital One Financial’s current full-year earnings is $14.31 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.16 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $14.32 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.74 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.41 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.90 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $4.08 EPS.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COFGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by ($0.99). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $9.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.41 EPS. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.20 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.34.

COF opened at $96.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.80. Capital One Financial has a 52-week low of $86.84 and a 52-week high of $144.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.82 billion, a PE ratio of 5.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COF. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth $37,000. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.48%.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

