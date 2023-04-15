Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Celanese Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CE)

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Celanese in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 10th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $2.91 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.99. The consensus estimate for Celanese’s current full-year earnings is $11.66 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Celanese’s FY2023 earnings at $10.34 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $14.33 EPS.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.12). Celanese had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 19.58%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.91 earnings per share. Celanese’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Celanese Stock Down 0.2 %

CE has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Celanese from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Celanese from $152.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Celanese in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Celanese from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.54.

CE stock opened at $110.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Celanese has a 12 month low of $86.71 and a 12 month high of $161.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celanese

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Celanese by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 3,431 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Celanese by 6.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Celanese by 5.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Celanese by 1.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its position in Celanese by 12.8% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 37,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,374,000 after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares during the period. 92.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $117.15 per share, for a total transaction of $140,580.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 10,589 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,501.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.12%.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

Featured Stories

