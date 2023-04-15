Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for ConocoPhillips Raised by Capital One Financial (NYSE:COP)

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) – Analysts at Capital One Financial increased their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for ConocoPhillips in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 10th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the energy producer will post earnings per share of $2.31 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.76. Capital One Financial currently has a “Equal Weight” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for ConocoPhillips’ current full-year earnings is $10.51 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ Q3 2023 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.43 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.11 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.89 EPS.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.30% and a net margin of 22.74%. The business had revenue of $19.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. ConocoPhillips’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.45.

Shares of COP opened at $108.50 on Thursday. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $78.30 and a fifty-two week high of $138.49. The company has a market capitalization of $131.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.46.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.06%.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other news, Director R A. Walker bought 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $103.00 per share, with a total value of $494,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,842,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ConocoPhillips

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COP. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 205.8% in the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 149.5% during the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 236 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 249 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 138.2% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 243 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.