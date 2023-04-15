Franklin Resources, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.56 Per Share (NYSE:BEN)

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Franklin Resources in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the closed-end fund will earn $0.56 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.54. The consensus estimate for Franklin Resources’ current full-year earnings is $2.35 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Franklin Resources’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.33 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.03). Franklin Resources had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Franklin Resources Price Performance

BEN has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.82.

NYSE BEN opened at $26.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.90. Franklin Resources has a 52-week low of $20.24 and a 52-week high of $34.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.97.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.22%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 29,503 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $917,248.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,132 shares in the company, valued at $2,864,383.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Franklin Resources

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 23.7% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 668,885 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $18,020,000 after purchasing an additional 128,170 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.0% in the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 99,080 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 12.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 988,099 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $26,619,000 after purchasing an additional 108,850 shares in the last quarter. Joule Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the first quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 135.0% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 19,467 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 11,182 shares in the last quarter. 45.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Franklin Resources

(Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.