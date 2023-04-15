Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for Chesapeake Energy Co. Issued By Capital One Financial (NASDAQ:CHK)

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) – Analysts at Capital One Financial upped their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Chesapeake Energy in a report issued on Monday, April 10th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.65. The consensus estimate for Chesapeake Energy’s current full-year earnings is $5.48 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Chesapeake Energy’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.89 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.46 EPS.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $1.26. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 42.03% and a return on equity of 37.70%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share.

Chesapeake Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CHK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $155.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.50.

NASDAQ:CHK opened at $80.98 on Thursday. Chesapeake Energy has a 52 week low of $69.68 and a 52 week high of $107.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.76 and a 200 day moving average of $86.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.53, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chesapeake Energy

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 6,175,883 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,196,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,281 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,396,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 3,273.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,462,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,016,000 after buying an additional 1,419,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 4,616.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,396,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,517,000 after buying an additional 1,367,131 shares during the last quarter.

Chesapeake Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is 6.86%.

About Chesapeake Energy

(Get Rating)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

Featured Stories

