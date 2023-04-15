Oppenheimer Weighs in on CME Group Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CME)

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2023

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CMEGet Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for CME Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.15 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.09. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $221.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for CME Group’s current full-year earnings is $8.61 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for CME Group’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.62 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.83 EPS.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CMEGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 53.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CME. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of CME Group from $226.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $218.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of CME Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $192.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.08.

CME Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $190.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $186.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.32. CME Group has a 52-week low of $166.54 and a 52-week high of $238.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CME Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 153.3% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in CME Group during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.54%.

CME Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Featured Articles

Earnings History and Estimates for CME Group (NASDAQ:CME)

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.