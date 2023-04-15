Oppenheimer Weighs in on CME Group Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CME)

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for CME Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.15 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.09. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $221.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for CME Group’s current full-year earnings is $8.61 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for CME Group’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.62 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.83 EPS.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 53.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share.

CME Group Stock Up 0.3 %

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CME. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of CME Group from $226.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $218.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of CME Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $192.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.08.

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $190.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $186.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.32. CME Group has a 52-week low of $166.54 and a 52-week high of $238.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CME Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 153.3% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in CME Group during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.54%.

CME Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.