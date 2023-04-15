Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Boosted by Capital One Financial

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Antero Resources in a report issued on Monday, April 10th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.33. The consensus estimate for Antero Resources’ current full-year earnings is $2.41 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Antero Resources’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.42 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.71 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on AR. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Antero Resources from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Antero Resources from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark decreased their price target on Antero Resources from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Antero Resources from $39.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Antero Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Antero Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

AR opened at $23.89 on Thursday. Antero Resources has a 52 week low of $20.65 and a 52 week high of $48.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.05. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Antero Resources by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Antero Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Antero Resources by 2,883.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Antero Resources by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Corp. engages in the development, production, exploration and acquisition of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Marketing, and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream. The Exploration and Production segment deals with the development and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil.

