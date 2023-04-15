Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for Activision Blizzard, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 11th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Yang now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.91. The consensus estimate for Activision Blizzard’s current full-year earnings is $3.46 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Activision Blizzard’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.50 EPS.
Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.33. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion.
Activision Blizzard Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $85.27 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 4.07. Activision Blizzard has a one year low of $70.94 and a one year high of $85.88. The company has a market cap of $66.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.41, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.42.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 203.9% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Activision Blizzard
In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $694,489.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,259,345. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Activision Blizzard
Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Activision Blizzard (ATVI)
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
- The Worst May Have Been Priced Into Amazon Stock, Upside Remains
Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.