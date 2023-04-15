Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for Activision Blizzard, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 11th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Yang now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.91. The consensus estimate for Activision Blizzard’s current full-year earnings is $3.46 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Activision Blizzard’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.33. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, February 10th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $85.27 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 4.07. Activision Blizzard has a one year low of $70.94 and a one year high of $85.88. The company has a market cap of $66.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.41, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.42.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 203.9% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $694,489.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,259,345. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

