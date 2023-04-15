Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for F.N.B. Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:FNB)

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of F.N.B. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.40. The consensus estimate for F.N.B.’s current full-year earnings is $1.61 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for F.N.B.’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.52 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.52 EPS.
F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 27.30%. The firm had revenue of $488.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.26 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS.
F.N.B. Stock Performance
Shares of FNB opened at $11.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.91 and a 200-day moving average of $13.18. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.06. F.N.B. has a one year low of $10.48 and a one year high of $14.71.
F.N.B. Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.67%.
Insider Buying and Selling at F.N.B.
In other F.N.B. news, insider Gary L. Guerrieri sold 5,000 shares of F.N.B. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $73,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,304,921.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Gary L. Guerrieri sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $73,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,304,921.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William B. Campbell bought 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.49 per share, for a total transaction of $25,631.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 127,619 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,580.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On F.N.B.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FNB. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 196.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.
About F.N.B.
F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.
