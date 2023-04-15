Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Thind now forecasts that the information technology service provider will earn $1.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.07. The consensus estimate for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $4.45 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.18 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.45 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.04 EPS.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Down 0.9 %

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CTSH. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.90.

CTSH opened at $60.04 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.56. The company has a market cap of $30.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $51.33 and a 1 year high of $88.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cognizant Technology Solutions

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 504 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 492.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 587 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 613.9% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 721 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 731 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 26.24%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile



Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

Further Reading

