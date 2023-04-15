Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Thind now forecasts that the information technology service provider will earn $1.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.07. The consensus estimate for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $4.45 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.18 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.45 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.04 EPS.
Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS.
Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Down 0.9 %
CTSH opened at $60.04 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.56. The company has a market cap of $30.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $51.33 and a 1 year high of $88.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cognizant Technology Solutions
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 504 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 492.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 587 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 613.9% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 721 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 731 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 26.24%.
Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH)
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
- The Worst May Have Been Priced Into Amazon Stock, Upside Remains
Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.