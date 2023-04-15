Berry Co. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NASDAQ:BRY)

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Berry in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 10th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the energy company will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.15. The consensus estimate for Berry’s current full-year earnings is $0.87 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Berry’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.71. Berry had a net margin of 27.24% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm had revenue of $194.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Berry Trading Up 0.4 %

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Berry from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Berry from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ BRY opened at $8.32 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.55. Berry has a fifty-two week low of $6.78 and a fifty-two week high of $12.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $638.73 million, a P/E ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Berry Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Berry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 24.04%. Berry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.87%.

Insider Transactions at Berry

In related news, President Danielle E. Hunter sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total value of $247,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 188,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,132.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, President Danielle E. Hunter sold 30,000 shares of Berry stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total value of $247,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 188,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,132.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Arthur T. Smith sold 100,000 shares of Berry stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total transaction of $726,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 565,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,108,463.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Berry

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Berry in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Berry during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Berry by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,844 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Berry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Berry by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,857 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

Berry Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

Featured Stories

