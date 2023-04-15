Capital One Financial Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial upped their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Callon Petroleum in a report issued on Monday, April 10th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $2.40 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.89. The consensus estimate for Callon Petroleum’s current full-year earnings is $10.72 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Callon Petroleum’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.66 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.71 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.70 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.89 EPS.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $704.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.42 million. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 37.44% and a return on equity of 35.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CPE. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $68.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Shares of NYSE:CPE opened at $38.06 on Thursday. Callon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $28.91 and a fifty-two week high of $65.41. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Callon Petroleum by 4.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,831,506 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $274,181,000 after purchasing an additional 308,578 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 22.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,610,084 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $231,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,001 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 8.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,649,408 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $127,766,000 after acquiring an additional 287,578 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,779,807 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $66,007,000 after acquiring an additional 261,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 958,436 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $35,548,000 after acquiring an additional 207,514 shares during the last quarter. 83.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

