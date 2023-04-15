Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.78 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.90. The consensus estimate for Fifth Third Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $3.55 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.25 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.25 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.45 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 15.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

FITB has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.50 to $32.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.53.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $26.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.17. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.11 and a 52 week high of $41.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Institutional Trading of Fifth Third Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 36,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 255,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,008,000 after buying an additional 46,064 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $754,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 54,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after buying an additional 6,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 121,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,224,000 after buying an additional 45,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Gary R. Heminger purchased 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.82 per share, with a total value of $885,060.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 127,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,407,293.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gary R. Heminger acquired 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.82 per share, for a total transaction of $885,060.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 127,043 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,293.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $37,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,218.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.29%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

Featured Stories

