Capital One Financial Comments on Denbury Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:DEN)

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Denbury in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 10th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.52 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.11. The consensus estimate for Denbury’s current full-year earnings is $6.40 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Denbury’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.66 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.12 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.62 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on DEN. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Denbury in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Denbury from $156.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Denbury from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Denbury currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.29.

Denbury Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DEN opened at $95.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 2.69. Denbury has a 12-month low of $56.59 and a 12-month high of $104.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.62.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.13). Denbury had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 28.00%. The business had revenue of $381.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Nicole H. Jennings sold 618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total transaction of $48,729.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 60,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,765,930.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Denbury

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Denbury by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Denbury by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Denbury by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Denbury by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Denbury by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter.

Denbury Company Profile

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

