Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Horizon in a report released on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.46. The consensus estimate for First Horizon’s current full-year earnings is $1.94 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for First Horizon’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.23 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 25.66%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised First Horizon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Horizon in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NYSE:FHN opened at $18.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.91. The stock has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.88. First Horizon has a 52 week low of $13.40 and a 52 week high of $24.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 39.22%.

In related news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 93,157 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $2,310,293.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,396,259 shares in the company, valued at $34,627,223.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 93,157 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $2,310,293.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,396,259 shares in the company, valued at $34,627,223.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 4,694 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $115,800.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 145,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,594,196.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FHN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in First Horizon by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,975,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,213,136,000 after buying an additional 784,435 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in First Horizon by 7.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,554,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,545,000 after buying an additional 1,302,014 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in First Horizon by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,773,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,446,000 after buying an additional 635,481 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in First Horizon by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,525,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,369,000 after buying an additional 1,179,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in First Horizon in the fourth quarter worth $209,132,000. Institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

