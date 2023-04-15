Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for EPAM Systems, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:EPAM)

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for EPAM Systems in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Thind now expects that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $1.88 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.10. The consensus estimate for EPAM Systems’ current full-year earnings is $9.27 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for EPAM Systems’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.80 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $2.94 EPS.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on EPAM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research lowered shares of EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $391.00 target price on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $462.00 to $410.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $403.08.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPAM. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 35.2% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,594,596 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,301,747,000 after purchasing an additional 935,119 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,489,287 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,579,000 after purchasing an additional 679,114 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $181,396,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 148.5% during the third quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 624,907 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $226,336,000 after purchasing an additional 373,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 106.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 673,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $220,584,000 after purchasing an additional 346,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.
EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.
