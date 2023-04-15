Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for EPAM Systems, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:EPAM)

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for EPAM Systems in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Thind now expects that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $1.88 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.10. The consensus estimate for EPAM Systems’ current full-year earnings is $9.27 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for EPAM Systems’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.80 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $2.94 EPS.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on EPAM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research lowered shares of EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $391.00 target price on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $462.00 to $410.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $403.08.

EPAM Systems Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EPAM Systems

Shares of NYSE EPAM opened at $296.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $307.84 and a 200 day moving average of $329.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.57. EPAM Systems has a 12-month low of $260.68 and a 12-month high of $462.99.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPAM. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 35.2% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,594,596 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,301,747,000 after purchasing an additional 935,119 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,489,287 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,579,000 after purchasing an additional 679,114 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $181,396,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 148.5% during the third quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 624,907 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $226,336,000 after purchasing an additional 373,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 106.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 673,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $220,584,000 after purchasing an additional 346,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

About EPAM Systems

(Get Rating)

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.