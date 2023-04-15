Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Globant in a report released on Wednesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Thind now expects that the information technology services provider will earn $1.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.12. The consensus estimate for Globant’s current full-year earnings is $4.62 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Globant’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.61 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.55 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.67 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.09 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.09 EPS.

Get Globant alerts:

GLOB has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Globant from $198.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Globant in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Globant from $224.00 to $221.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Globant in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Globant from $207.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $227.60.

Globant Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of GLOB opened at $158.89 on Thursday. Globant has a twelve month low of $144.50 and a twelve month high of $241.83. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.66 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.79.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The information technology services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.02). Globant had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $490.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.67 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globant by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Globant by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Globant by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,988,000 after purchasing an additional 65,635 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Globant by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Globant by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,718 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Globant

(Get Rating)

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It includes application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.