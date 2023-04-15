Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Ero Copper Corp. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:ERO)

Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cormark dropped their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Ero Copper in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 10th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.25. The consensus estimate for Ero Copper’s current full-year earnings is $1.12 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s FY2024 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ERO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ero Copper in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

Ero Copper stock opened at $19.33 on Thursday. Ero Copper has a 12-month low of $8.07 and a 12-month high of $19.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.37.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ERO. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Ero Copper in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in Ero Copper by 350.0% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Ero Copper during the third quarter worth about $130,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ero Copper during the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Ero Copper by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.09% of the company’s stock.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil. It also produces and sells copper, gold, silver products. The company was founded on May 16, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

