AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AUDC. Bank of America lowered AudioCodes from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price target on AudioCodes from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of AudioCodes in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.88.

Get AudioCodes alerts:

AudioCodes Stock Performance

AUDC stock opened at $11.01 on Wednesday. AudioCodes has a 1 year low of $10.89 and a 1 year high of $25.28. The firm has a market cap of $348.36 million, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.86.

AudioCodes Dividend Announcement

AudioCodes ( NASDAQ:AUDC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). AudioCodes had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $70.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.50 million. On average, research analysts predict that AudioCodes will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a yield of 2%. AudioCodes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AudioCodes

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in AudioCodes by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,012,424 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,616,000 after purchasing an additional 64,248 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AudioCodes by 0.8% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,634,218 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,642,000 after buying an additional 13,022 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,501,519 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,862,000 after buying an additional 93,981 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,226,471 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,963,000 after buying an additional 230,484 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AudioCodes by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 799,377 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $17,434,000 after acquiring an additional 48,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.42% of the company’s stock.

About AudioCodes

(Get Rating)

AudioCodes Ltd. engages in the provision of communications software, products and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. The firm is involved in the development, manufacture, and market of products for transferring voice and data over the internet. Its products include products for Microsoft 365, session border controllers, multi-service business routers, meeting rooms, internet protocol phones, digital and analog media gateways, management products and solutions, and voice applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AudioCodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioCodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.