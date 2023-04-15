Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Huntington Bancshares in a report issued on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.36. The consensus estimate for Huntington Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $1.44 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $13.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Huntington Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.13.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $11.41 on Thursday. Huntington Bancshares has a 1 year low of $9.94 and a 1 year high of $15.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.98.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 28.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntington Bancshares

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 994.3% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 149.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

In other news, Director David L. Porteous sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $1,200,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,845 shares in the company, valued at $943,303.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 42.76%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

