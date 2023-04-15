Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $120.00 price target on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $118.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. New Street Research started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a buy rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $144.64.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $102.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $158.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a PE ratio of -382.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total transaction of $50,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,959,291. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total transaction of $50,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,959,291. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total transaction of $2,367,107.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,964,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,780,769.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,193 shares of company stock worth $7,685,143 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amazon.com

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 30.4% in the first quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 106,109 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,960,000 after purchasing an additional 24,743 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 32.1% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 18,804 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 4,571 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $277,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 8.3% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,228,167 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $126,857,000 after purchasing an additional 94,264 shares during the period. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 21.2% in the first quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

See Also

