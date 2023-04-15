AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) PT Lowered to $31.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ANAB. StockNews.com began coverage on AnaptysBio in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Raymond James downgraded AnaptysBio from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.67.

AnaptysBio Stock Performance

Shares of ANAB stock opened at $21.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $601.35 million, a P/E ratio of -4.71 and a beta of -0.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.01. AnaptysBio has a fifty-two week low of $18.20 and a fifty-two week high of $32.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio ( NASDAQ:ANAB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 million. AnaptysBio had a negative return on equity of 43.83% and a negative net margin of 1,251.33%. On average, research analysts predict that AnaptysBio will post -4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in AnaptysBio by 3.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,372,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,533,000 after buying an additional 68,826 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in AnaptysBio by 4,691.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 47,755 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in AnaptysBio by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 13,214 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in AnaptysBio by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 10,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 3,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in AnaptysBio by 6.4% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 48,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company. engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

