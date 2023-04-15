Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Cut to “Market Perform” at Lifesci Capital

Lifesci Capital lowered shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a neutral rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.88.

Get Aeglea BioTherapeutics alerts:

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Stock Performance

AGLE opened at $0.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.55. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $2.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aeglea BioTherapeutics

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 7.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 7,333 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $312,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 149,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 18,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 280.0% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 393,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 290,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product Pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.