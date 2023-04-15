Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a hold rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a neutral rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.88.
Aeglea BioTherapeutics Stock Down 14.8 %
Aeglea BioTherapeutics stock opened at $0.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.55. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $2.02.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aeglea BioTherapeutics
About Aeglea BioTherapeutics
Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product Pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.
