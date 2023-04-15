Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a hold rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a neutral rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.88.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Stock Down 14.8 %

Aeglea BioTherapeutics stock opened at $0.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.55. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $2.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aeglea BioTherapeutics

About Aeglea BioTherapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 280.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 393,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 290,049 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $198,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 76.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 409,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 178,200 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 7.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 7,333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product Pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.

