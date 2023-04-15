Aeglea BioTherapeutics’ (AGLE) Hold Rating Reiterated at Jonestrading

Jonestrading restated their hold rating on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.
AGLE has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Lifesci Capital lowered Aeglea BioTherapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a neutral rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Aeglea BioTherapeutics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.88.
Aeglea BioTherapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics stock opened at $0.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.37 and a 200 day moving average of $0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.76. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $2.02.
Institutional Trading of Aeglea BioTherapeutics
Aeglea BioTherapeutics Company Profile
Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product Pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aeglea BioTherapeutics (AGLE)
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
- The Worst May Have Been Priced Into Amazon Stock, Upside Remains
Receive News & Ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.