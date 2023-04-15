Aeglea BioTherapeutics’ (AGLE) Hold Rating Reiterated at Jonestrading

Jonestrading restated their hold rating on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

AGLE has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Lifesci Capital lowered Aeglea BioTherapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a neutral rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Aeglea BioTherapeutics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.88.

Get Aeglea BioTherapeutics alerts:

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics stock opened at $0.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.37 and a 200 day moving average of $0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.76. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $2.02.

Institutional Trading of Aeglea BioTherapeutics

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 7,333 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $312,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 14.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 149,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 18,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 280.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 393,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 290,049 shares in the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product Pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.