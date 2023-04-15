Analysts Set Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Price Target at $15.33

Shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.33.
Several research firms recently issued reports on EDIT. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Editas Medicine from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Editas Medicine from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Editas Medicine from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Editas Medicine in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Editas Medicine in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, EVP Mark S. Shearman sold 2,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total value of $26,979.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,955.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 4,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total value of $41,455.29. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,269.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark S. Shearman sold 2,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total transaction of $26,979.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,955.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,708 shares of company stock worth $74,809 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
Editas Medicine stock opened at $7.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $523.48 million, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.86. Editas Medicine has a 12 month low of $6.33 and a 12 month high of $19.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.79.
Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.04). Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 1,118.32% and a negative return on equity of 50.28%. The company had revenue of $6.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.61) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine will post -3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.
