Analysts Set Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Price Target at $15.33

Shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.33.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EDIT. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Editas Medicine from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Editas Medicine from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Editas Medicine from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Editas Medicine in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Editas Medicine in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

In other news, EVP Mark S. Shearman sold 2,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total value of $26,979.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,955.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 4,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total value of $41,455.29. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,269.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark S. Shearman sold 2,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total transaction of $26,979.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,955.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,708 shares of company stock worth $74,809 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EDIT. State Street Corp raised its position in Editas Medicine by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,879,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399,852 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 151.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,650,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,635,000 after purchasing an additional 993,508 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Editas Medicine by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,275,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,355,000 after buying an additional 841,894 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 296.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 903,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,183,000 after buying an additional 675,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP boosted its stake in Editas Medicine by 103.1% during the 3rd quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 1,279,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,656,000 after purchasing an additional 649,370 shares during the period. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Editas Medicine stock opened at $7.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $523.48 million, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.86. Editas Medicine has a 12 month low of $6.33 and a 12 month high of $19.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.79.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.04). Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 1,118.32% and a negative return on equity of 50.28%. The company had revenue of $6.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.61) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine will post -3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

