Critical Review: Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) & Nevro (NYSE:NVRO)

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) and Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Motus GI and Nevro, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Motus GI 0 1 2 0 2.67 Nevro 2 7 2 0 2.00

Motus GI presently has a consensus price target of $5.81, suggesting a potential upside of 617.59%. Nevro has a consensus price target of $47.90, suggesting a potential upside of 31.27%. Given Motus GI’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Motus GI is more favorable than Nevro.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Motus GI $592,000.00 6.54 -$18.60 million ($6.14) -0.13 Nevro $406.37 million 3.19 $3.00 million ($0.01) -3,649.00

This table compares Motus GI and Nevro’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Nevro has higher revenue and earnings than Motus GI. Nevro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Motus GI, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.4% of Motus GI shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.0% of Nevro shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.8% of Motus GI shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Nevro shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Motus GI has a beta of 1.91, suggesting that its share price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nevro has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Motus GI and Nevro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Motus GI -3,141.55% -455.89% -93.55% Nevro 0.74% -36.24% -17.91%

Summary

Nevro beats Motus GI on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Motus GI

Motus GI Holdings, Inc. is a medical technology company, which is dedicated to improving endoscopy outcomes and experiences. It engages in the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu System to improve the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon. The company was founded in September, 2016 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

About Nevro

Nevro Corp. engages in the development of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes the senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain. The company was founded by Konstantinos Alataris in March 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

