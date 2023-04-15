Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL) & Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Financial Comparison

Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL – Get Rating) and Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Paul Mueller and Chart Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Paul Mueller alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paul Mueller $191.52 million 0.26 $3.61 million $3.32 13.86 Chart Industries $1.61 billion 3.39 $24.00 million $0.57 224.21

Chart Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Paul Mueller. Paul Mueller is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chart Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paul Mueller 0 0 0 0 N/A Chart Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Paul Mueller and Chart Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Profitability

This table compares Paul Mueller and Chart Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paul Mueller 1.88% 10.61% 2.88% Chart Industries 1.40% 7.84% 3.89%

Risk and Volatility

Paul Mueller has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chart Industries has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Chart Industries beats Paul Mueller on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Paul Mueller

(Get Rating)

Paul Mueller Co. engages in the provision of equipment used in a variety of industries. It operates through the following segments: Dairy Farm Equipment, Industrial Equipment, Field Fabrication, Transportation, and Other and Corporate. The Dairy Farm Equipment segment includes standard products that are built to stock and are available for sale from inventory. The Industrial Equipment segment sells products directly to industrial customers such as food, beverage, chemical, and industrial processing equipment, biopharmaceutical equipment, and pure water equipment. The Field Fabrication segment offers large field-fabricated tanks and vessels that cannot be built and shipped from the plant. The Transportation segment focuses on the delivery of products to customers and backhauls of materials and components. The Other and Corporate segment represents other revenue, unallocated corporate assets and expenses, and corporate other income. The company was founded by Paul J. Mueller and Gordon Mann in 1940 and is headquartered in Springfield, MO.

About Chart Industries

(Get Rating)

Chart Industries, Inc. engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases. The Heat Transfer Systems segment supplies mission engineered equipment and systems used in the separation, liquefaction, and purification of hydrocarbon and industrial gases. The Specialty Products segment supplies products used in specialty market applications including hydrogen, HLNG vehicle tanks, food and beverage, space exploration, lasers, cannabis, and water treatment. The Repair, Service, and leasing segment includes repair and service centers globally, which provides installation, service, repair, maintenance, and refurbishment of cryogenic products, as well as global equipment leasing solutions. The Corporate segment includes operating expenses for executive management, accounting, tax, treasury, corporate development

Receive News & Ratings for Paul Mueller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paul Mueller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.