The Goldman Sachs Group Trims American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Target Price to $14.00

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on American Airlines Group from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Barclays raised their price target on American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on American Airlines Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Cowen lifted their target price on American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised American Airlines Group from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.89.

American Airlines Group Stock Down 1.2 %

AAL opened at $12.79 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.45. American Airlines Group has a 52 week low of $11.65 and a 52 week high of $21.42. The firm has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,279.00 and a beta of 1.53.

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 0.26%. The company had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.42) EPS. American Airlines Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Airlines Group will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO David Seymour sold 74,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $1,196,062.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 398,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,385,887.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in American Airlines Group by 22.6% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 14,352 shares of the airline’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter worth about $3,176,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 217,460 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,847,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 11,542 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. 54.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

