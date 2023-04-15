GigaCloud Technology (GCT) & Its Peers Head-To-Head Survey

GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Rating) is one of 54 public companies in the “Catalog & mail – order houses” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare GigaCloud Technology to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GigaCloud Technology and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio GigaCloud Technology $490.07 million N/A 9.27 GigaCloud Technology Competitors $17.46 billion -$174.51 million -13.04

GigaCloud Technology’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than GigaCloud Technology. GigaCloud Technology is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GigaCloud Technology N/A N/A N/A GigaCloud Technology Competitors -15.07% -49.08% -10.70%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares GigaCloud Technology and its competitors' net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

19.9% of GigaCloud Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.5% of shares of all “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies are owned by institutional investors. 45.3% of GigaCloud Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.0% of shares of all “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for GigaCloud Technology and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GigaCloud Technology 0 0 1 0 3.00 GigaCloud Technology Competitors 189 1157 3490 49 2.70

GigaCloud Technology currently has a consensus price target of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 367.63%. As a group, “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies have a potential upside of 45.14%. Given GigaCloud Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe GigaCloud Technology is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

GigaCloud Technology beats its competitors on 8 of the 11 factors compared.

About GigaCloud Technology

GigaCloud Technology Inc. provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories. The company was formerly known as Oriental Standard Human Resources Holdings Limited and changed its name to GigaCloud Technology Inc. in February 2021. GigaCloud Technology Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Suzhou, China.

