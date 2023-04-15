Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

AZN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a £108 ($133.75) price target on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank set a £124 ($153.56) target price on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a £130 ($160.99) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £135 ($167.18) price target on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($86.07) price objective on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of £118.86 ($147.20).

LON:AZN opened at £118.92 ($147.27) on Wednesday. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of GBX 9,399 ($116.40) and a 1 year high of £119.90 ($148.48). The stock has a market capitalization of £184.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,995.29, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of £111.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of £109.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.02, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.86.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a GBX 162.80 ($2.02) dividend. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $76.40. This represents a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14,058.82%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

