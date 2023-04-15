Contrasting Spruce Power (NYSE:SPRU) and Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN)

Spruce Power (NYSE:SPRU – Get Rating) and Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Spruce Power and Allison Transmission’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spruce Power $23.19 million 6.11 -$93.93 million ($0.65) -1.47 Allison Transmission $2.77 billion 1.54 $531.00 million $5.53 8.36

Allison Transmission has higher revenue and earnings than Spruce Power. Spruce Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Allison Transmission, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Spruce Power has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allison Transmission has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Spruce Power and Allison Transmission, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spruce Power 0 0 0 0 N/A Allison Transmission 3 3 0 0 1.50

Allison Transmission has a consensus target price of $45.00, indicating a potential downside of 2.70%. Given Allison Transmission’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Allison Transmission is more favorable than Spruce Power.

Profitability

This table compares Spruce Power and Allison Transmission’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spruce Power -274.28% -14.41% -7.59% Allison Transmission 19.18% 69.32% 11.59%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.3% of Spruce Power shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.9% of Allison Transmission shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.3% of Spruce Power shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Allison Transmission shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Allison Transmission beats Spruce Power on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spruce Power

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles. The firm also sells branded replacement parts, support equipment, aluminum die cast components, and other products necessary to service the installed base of vehicles utilizing its solutions. The company was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

