Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.25.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.
Insider Transactions at Arcturus Therapeutics
In related news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $80,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 589,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,472,429.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.
Arcturus Therapeutics Stock Performance
Arcturus Therapeutics stock opened at $27.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $732.26 million, a P/E ratio of 114.88 and a beta of 2.61. Arcturus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $11.70 and a fifty-two week high of $29.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.22.
About Arcturus Therapeutics
Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a late-stage clinical mRNA medicines and vaccine company, which engages in the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF.
