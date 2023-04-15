Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.25.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.

Insider Transactions at Arcturus Therapeutics

In related news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $80,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 589,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,472,429.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Arcturus Therapeutics Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 63.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics stock opened at $27.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $732.26 million, a P/E ratio of 114.88 and a beta of 2.61. Arcturus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $11.70 and a fifty-two week high of $29.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.22.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a late-stage clinical mRNA medicines and vaccine company, which engages in the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF.

Featured Stories

