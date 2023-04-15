Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$39.33.

Separately, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th.

Parkland Price Performance

Shares of TSE PKI opened at C$31.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 229.57, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$30.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$29.50. Parkland has a 12 month low of C$24.25 and a 12 month high of C$39.45.

Parkland Increases Dividend

About Parkland

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from Parkland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. Parkland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.83%.

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.

