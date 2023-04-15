Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$39.33.
Separately, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th.
Parkland Price Performance
Shares of TSE PKI opened at C$31.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 229.57, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$30.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$29.50. Parkland has a 12 month low of C$24.25 and a 12 month high of C$39.45.
Parkland Increases Dividend
About Parkland
Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.
