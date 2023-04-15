Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Receives $27.73 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.73.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Graphic Packaging Stock Performance

Shares of GPK opened at $24.76 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.82. Graphic Packaging has a 12 month low of $19.08 and a 12 month high of $25.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 36.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Graphic Packaging will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.81%.

Insider Activity

In other Graphic Packaging news, EVP Joseph P. Yost sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total value of $1,439,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 209,250 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,907.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Graphic Packaging

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the first quarter worth approximately $519,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the first quarter worth $184,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,105,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,709,000 after purchasing an additional 377,055 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 9.0% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.