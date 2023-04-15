Jefferies Financial Group Comments on KeyCorp’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:KEY)

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of KeyCorp in a report released on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.37. The consensus estimate for KeyCorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.68 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for KeyCorp’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.75 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 15.27%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share.

KeyCorp Price Performance

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on KeyCorp from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on KeyCorp from $20.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.80.

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $12.09 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.29 and its 200 day moving average is $16.88. KeyCorp has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $22.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,201,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,488,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,193 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in KeyCorp by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,008,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,345,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,839 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,201,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $820,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399,018 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 32,534,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,984,000 after acquiring an additional 84,047 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,965,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,578,000 after acquiring an additional 136,741 shares in the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at KeyCorp

In other KeyCorp news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,352 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $106,772.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 194,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,875,886. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $25,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 42,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,344.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $106,772.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 194,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,875,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KeyCorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.