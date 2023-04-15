Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Receives $54.67 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.67.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on Sensata Technologies from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Sensata Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Sensata Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Sensata Technologies from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 9,852,952 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $397,862,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616,942 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 319.7% in the fourth quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 4,132,092 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $166,854,000 after buying an additional 3,147,593 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Sensata Technologies by 1,658.3% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,844,013 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $68,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739,139 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,604,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,677,663 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $108,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373,199 shares in the last quarter. 97.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sensata Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE ST opened at $47.34 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.91. Sensata Technologies has a 12-month low of $36.64 and a 12-month high of $54.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.08. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.02 million. Sensata Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Sensata Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 21.89%.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. The firm operates through the Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions segments.

